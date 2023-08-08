Palau Senate Resources, Commerce, Trade and Development Committee Chairman Mark Rudimch calls for an audit of the country's Ripple-backed stablecoin pilot program, citing concerns over various aspects of the project.

Palau Senate Committee Chairman Mark Rudimch has called for a thorough audit of the country's stablecoin pilot program, launched in July by the Palau Ministry of Finance in partnership with Ripple. In a letter to public auditor Satrunino Tewid, Rudimch expressed concerns regarding the program's "constitutional, security, accountability, statutory powers and oversight of the scheme", as reported by Bitcoin.com.

Previously, it was reported that the Palau government initiated the US dollar-backed stablecoin pilot project on July 26. The new currency will be issued on the XRP Ledger, utilizing the Ripple CBDC platform launched in May. As part of the pilot program, the first Palau stablecoin (PSC) will be issued to government employees.

