Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's Chief Legal Officer, has called for an investigation into former SEC Director William Hinman's 2018 speech, in which Ethereum was seemingly given preferential treatment over other digital assets.

According to Cointime, Ripple's Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, has requested an inquiry into the potential conflicts of interest surrounding former SEC Director William Hinman's 2018 speech on Ethereum (ETH). In the speech, Hinman gave Ethereum a "free pass" over other digital assets in the industry, leading some in the crypto community to question his underlying intentions.

Alderoty emphasized the importance of an investigation to clear the air and reveal whether any conflicts of interest existed when a government official was favoring a specific digital asset. Crypto lawyer John Deaton shared a similar view, arguing that Hinman should be investigated due to the appearance of impropriety in his actions. This investigation, if initiated, could shed light on the fairness of regulatory treatment for various digital assets in the industry.

