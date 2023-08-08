Analyst Tom Wan reveals that the PYUSD contract was deployed in November 2022 and currently has a total supply of over 26.9 million tokens.

Tom Wan, an analyst at 21co chain, the parent company of 21Shares, shared via Twitter that the PYUSD stablecoin contract has been added to the Dune dashboard. The contract was deployed in November 2022, and its total supply currently exceeds 26.9 million tokens.

Previously, PayPal announced the launch of PayPal USD (PYUSD), a U.S. dollar stablecoin aimed at transfers and payments. Issued by Paxos Trust Co., the stablecoin is backed by U.S. dollars, short-term Treasury bills, and cash equivalents. PYUSD will be gradually made available to PayPal customers in the United States.

The PYUSD contract address is 0x6c3ea9036406852006290770BEdFcAbA0e23A0e8. On-chain data indicates that 26.9 million tokens have been issued so far, with a total of 8 holders currently.

