Sam Kazemian, founder of Frax Finance, has proposed introducing FinresPBC as an off-chain RWA partner for the FRAX v3 protocol, focusing on holding cash deposits and other low-risk cash equivalents.

On August 8, Sam Kazemian, founder of hybrid algorithm stablecoin protocol Frax Finance, put forth a community proposal to utilize FinresPBC as an off-chain real-world asset (RWA) partner for FRAX v3. The proposal is aimed at providing a method for the Frax protocol to hold cash deposits and other low-risk cash equivalents in its FRAX v3 RWA asset strategy.

FinresPBC, a Delaware-registered public benefit corporation, will manage this task. Its public interest mission consists of bringing traditional financial assets to the public, as well as providing the Frax protocol with safe cash equivalents and yields close to the Federal Reserve rate without profiting from the relationship. Additionally, FinresPBC has partnerships with compliant and crypto-friendly financial institutions like Lead Bank.

The proposal outlines the services FinresPBC will provide to the Frax protocol, including holding USD deposits, issuing and redeeming Paxos USDP and Circle USDC stablecoins, and handling U.S. Treasury bonds. FinresPBC will publicly release a comprehensive asset breakdown and reserve report for the Frax Protocol on a monthly basis.

In response to community inquiries, Sam Kazemian explained that USDT was not included due to difficulties in obtaining permission to mint/redeem the stablecoin and the private nature of Tether. However, Kazemian emphasized he was not implying any issues with Tether's reserves; should the aforementioned problems be resolved, he may consider incorporating USDT in the future.



