The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, down by -0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,701 and $29,331 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,191, up by 0.38%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DODO, OXT, and AUDIO, up by 55%, 24%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
UAE Launches Blockchain-Powered Carbon Credits System in Groundbreaking Partnership
DODO and YGG Tokens Surge Following Binance Futures Announcements
Crypto Traders Continue Shorting Bitcoin Volatility Despite Risks
Ethereum Community Confounded by Mysterious $4.5 Million Ether Burn
UK's National Crime Agency Seeks to Expand Crypto Crime Team with New Hires
Market movers:
ETH: $1831 (-0.24%)
BNB: $243 (+0.08%)
XRP: $0.6171 (-0.37%)
DOGE: $0.07347 (-1.69%)
ADA: $0.2907 (-0.78%)
SOL: $23.19 (+0.30%)
TRX: $0.0764 (-0.53%)
MATIC: $0.6712 (-0.28%)
LTC: $82.45 (-0.46%)
DOT: $4.979 (-0.56%)
Top gainers on Binance:
DODO/BUSD (+55%)
OXT/BUSD (+24%)
AUDIO/BUSD (+21%)