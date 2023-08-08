The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, down by -0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,701 and $29,331 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,191, up by 0.38%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DODO, OXT, and AUDIO, up by 55%, 24%, and 21%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1831 (-0.24%)

  • BNB: $243 (+0.08%)

  • XRP: $0.6171 (-0.37%)

  • DOGE: $0.07347 (-1.69%)

  • ADA: $0.2907 (-0.78%)

  • SOL: $23.19 (+0.30%)

  • TRX: $0.0764 (-0.53%)

  • MATIC: $0.6712 (-0.28%)

  • LTC: $82.45 (-0.46%)

  • DOT: $4.979 (-0.56%)

Top gainers on Binance: