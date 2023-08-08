DWF Labs deposited 1 million DODO, worth approximately $172,000, into Binance during a surge in DODO's price, while still holding 5 million DODO, valued at about $810,000.

The Data Nerd monitoring reveals that DWF Labs deposited 1 million DODO (approx. $172,000) into Binance when the price of the DODO token soared an hour ago. According to Arkham Data, DWF Labs currently retains 5 million DODO tokens, with a total value of around $810,000.

As previously reported, DWF Labs received 6 million DODO tokens unlocked today, indicating a partial liquidation of this asset in Binance following the price increase.

