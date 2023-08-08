The Aave community will begin on-chain voting on the "aCRV OTC" proposal to strategically purchase 5 million aCRV tokens using the 2 million aUSDT in the Aave DAO vault. Voting starts on August 9th and ends on August 11th.

Foresight News reports that the Aave community is set to start on-chain voting on the "aCRV OTC" proposal on August 9th at 00:32, with voting closing at 16:32 on August 11th. The proposal aims to strategically.acquire 5 million aCRV tokens by utilizing 2 million aUSDT currently held in the Aave DAO vault. The community's decision on this proposal will potentially impact Aave's involvement and investment in the Curve ecosystem.

