A wallet received 272,790 ENS yesterday, valued at approximately $2.48 million, bringing its total holdings to 1.69 million ENS, worth around $15.4 million, according to Token Unlocks data.

Recent data from Token Unlocks reveals that a specific wallet acquired 272,790 ENS (Ethereum Name Service tokens), equivalent to around $2.48 million, yesterday. The wallet now holds a total of 1.69 million ENS, estimated to be worth about $15.4 million. Notably, a year ago, the same wallet deposited 283,300 ENS into Binance. The current ENS balance indicates a substantial increase in the wallet's holdings, showcasing the growing interest and investment in the Ethereum Name Service token.