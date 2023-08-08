CertiK Skynet cautions users against interacting with a fake Rocket Pool phishing site connected to known scammer addresses, urging individuals to stay vigilant and protect their assets.

A recent CertiK Skynet Alert warned users about a fake Rocket Pool phishing site: hxxps://dao-rocketpool.net/. The fraudulent site attempts to imitate the legitimate Rocket Pool platform and is linked to known scammer addresses. CertiK Skynet strongly advises users to avoid interacting with the website to protect their digital assets and personal information.

Phishing sites employ deceptive tactics to trick users into providing sensitive data, such as login credentials, private keys, or financial information, potentially leading to severe financial loss. To minimize the risk of falling victim to phishing attacks, users should double-check website addresses, avoid clicking suspicious links, and ensure that they are interacting with legitimate platforms.