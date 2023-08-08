Fraudsters are exploiting PayPal's recently launched PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin, issuing over 66 fake PYUSD tokens on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, and other networks, with the majority on Ethereum. Users are being advised to exercise caution to avoid falling victim to the scams.

According to a report by CoinDesk, scammers are trying to defraud users by capitalizing on PayPal's dollar-pegged PYUSD stablecoin, naming counterfeit tokens "PYUSD" and floating them on various networks such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Base. Data from DEXTools shows over 66 of these fake tokens currently in circulation.

New York-based PayPal recently announced its intention to make the PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin available to users. PYUSD will allow transfers between PayPal and supported external digital wallets, enable conversion between PayPal's supported cryptocurrencies, and facilitate payments for goods and services.

Fraudsters' modus operandi involves issuing a token, naming it "PYUSD," providing liquidity with ether or another token, and offering it to users on a decentralized exchange. This is possible because anyone can call a smart contract and issue tokens on Ethereum (or other blockchains) inexpensively. Moreover, decentralized exchanges facilitate the immediate issuance, supply, and trading of tokens.

It is important to note that some developers may pull all liquidity from the fake tokens hours after issuance, causing the prices to drop by 100% and leaving unsuspecting investors with valueless tokens. The situation highlights the necessity for vigilance when dealing with new tokens, especially those that have not yet been officially released, to avoid falling prey to scams.



