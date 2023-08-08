Three Arrows Capital (3AC) co-founder Kyle Davies shares his plans for a hypothetical $10 billion investment, focusing on acquiring FTX and restarting the platform in alignment with the Three Arrows model.

In a recent tweet, Kyle Davies, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital (3AC), stated that if he had $10 billion still at his disposal, his top priority would be to acquire FTX and restart the platform. His proposed plan involves various adjustments, shutting down Alameda, and aligning the operation of the investment business more closely with the Three Arrows model, while cutting the amphetamine budget, which may refer to the public relations budget in this context.

Despite these changes, Davies emphasized that he would continue to maintain a user-first product strategy, propelling FTX to grow rapidly once again. These statements provide insight into the potential direction in which experienced investors like Davies might steer FTX in the hypothetical scenario of a significant investment.



