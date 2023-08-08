Following the recent launch of PayPal's new stablecoin (PYUSD), scammers and opportunists have quickly responded by creating almost 30 fake PYUSD tokens on various chains, including Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Coinbase's Base.

According to a reprot published by CoinTelegraph, in just 16 hours since PayPal's stablecoin announcement, nearly 30 new token pairs with the "PYUSD" ticker have emerged, according to data from decentralized exchange scanner DexScreener. The real PayPal USD token, created in November last year, can only be sent between verified PayPal and compatible wallets, making it highly unlikely that the tokens listed with the same ticker on UniSwap or other decentralized exchanges are legitimate.

The largest imposter PYUSD token, minted on Ethereum, has seen an astonishing $2.6 million in trading volume since its inception, only minutes after PayPal revealed its stablecoin. After surging over 30,000% within the first eight hours, the token has since plummeted by more than 66% from its all-time high.

Many of the fake PYUSD tokens could be "honeypots"—once an investor purchases the token, they cannot sell it and have effectively given away their crypto. Degens, or opportunistic traders, have a history of creating memecoins to capitalize on trending stories and developments. Investors are advised to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of a token before making any purchases.

