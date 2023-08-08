COSCO Shipping Bulk and a valued customer have successfully issued the first electronic bill of lading (eBL) for bulk cargo using the Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) in Hainan Province, promoting digitalization in the industry and reducing carbon emissions.

According to Cointime, COSCO Shipping Bulk and a customer have partnered to issue the first eBL for bulk cargo trade, utilizing blockchain technology through the Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) in Hainan Province. This innovative eBL system aims to improve trade efficiency and sustainability while reducing legal, commercial risks, and contributing to tangible reductions in carbon emissions.

COSCO Shipping Bulk is committed to pushing digitalization in the global dry bulk cargo transportation sector, targeting a 25% eBL utilization ratio by 2025. This development marks a significant step forward in cross-border bulk cargo transportation, aligning with the company's objective of providing efficient and high-quality services to their clients.