Japanese fintech innovator Soramitsu is leading an effort to create a cross-border payment system for Asian countries, using Cambodia's central bank digital currency (CBDC), Bakong, as the foundation for an expanding international network.

According to Cointime, Soramitsu has played a significant role in the issuance and deployment of Asian CBDCs, such as Bakong and Laos' Digital Lao Kip. Bakong has already achieved remarkable milestones, enabling QR code-based digital payments between Cambodia and various countries, with 8.5 million users and a transaction volume of around $15 billion.

The company's goal is to enable seamless cross-border transactions across India, China, and Laos, with plans to eventually extend this innovative network to include Japan. Soramitsu's approach has the potential to revolutionize cross-border transactions and enhance global trade connectivity.

