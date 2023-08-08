Aave is set to begin voting on a proposal to use $2 million aUSDT from its treasury to acquire 5 million aCRV, aimed at improving the liquidity of GHO and signaling strong support for DeFi.

Aave's proposal to utilize $2 million aUSDT from its treasury to purchase 5 million aCRV is scheduled for voting in 11 hours. The proposal emphasizes that this action will demonstrate a robust commitment to the DeFi space, while also allowing Aave to secure a strategic position in the ongoing Curve war. Ultimately, the goal is to enhance the liquidity of GHO by implementing this proposed transaction.