Binance expands its trading pairs offering by adding ASR/TRY, ATM/TRY, ACM/TRY, BAR/TRY, JUV/TRY, and PSG/TRY to its platform. Trading for these new pairs will officially begin at 08:00 (UTC) on August 10, 2023. This further diversification of trading pairs provides Binance users with more options for their trading needs and offers enhanced liquidity. Traders should review these new pairs and consider their potential to enhance their portfolios.

