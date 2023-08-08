Binance Margin announces the upcoming delisting of ASTR/BUSD, AUDIO/BUSD, BAT/BUSD, BSW/BUSD, NMR/BUSD, PEOPLE/BUSD, and RSR/BUSD cross margin and isolated margin pairs, with the process concluding on August 17, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC).

Binance Margin is set to delist the ASTR/BUSD, AUDIO/BUSD, BAT/BUSD, BSW/BUSD, NMR/BUSD, PEOPLE/BUSD, and RSR/BUSD cross margin and isolated margin pairs at 06:00 (UTC) on August 17, 2023. The delisting timeline is as follows:

- August 10, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC): Suspension of isolated margin borrowing for ASTR/BUSD, AUDIO/BUSD, BAT/BUSD, BSW/BUSD, NMR/BUSD, PEOPLE/BUSD, and RSR/BUSD pairs.

- August 17, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC): Automatic closure of users' positions, settlement, and cancellation of pending orders on the affected isolated margin pairs, followed by their delisting. Additionally, the cross margin pairs will be delisted from Cross Margin.

Users will still be able to trade the affected assets on other available trading pairs within Binance Margin.



