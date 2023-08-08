The security team CertiK raised alarm that the Frax Finance project's Discord server has been breached. Users are urged to avoid clicking on links and executing any transactions until the team regains control.

In an announcement by CertiK, the Frax Finance Discord server was compromised by hackers. The security team has issued a warning to the project's community members and stakeholders to avoid clicking on any links, as well as to refrain from executing or approving any transactions until the Frax Finance team announces that they have regained control of the server. As the situation develops, community members should stay vigilant and follow updates from t