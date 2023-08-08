Sun Yuchen has reportedly transferred 200 million USDT from JustLend to his personal wallet, before shifting the funds to an unknown address, according to a tweet by Cinneamhain Ventures partner Adam Cochran.

Whale Alert monitoring recently detected a transfer of 200 million USDT from JustLend to an unknown address. Retweeting the monitoring alert, Cinneamhain Ventures partner Adam Cochran claimed that Sun Yuchen moved the funds from JustLend to his personal wallet before proceeding to transfer the funds to a new address. The reason for the transaction and the destination of the funds remain unknown at this time.

