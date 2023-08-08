Mango DAO voters have refused to approve a new $2 million budget proposal to cover regulatory investigations and legal proceedings, following Mango Labs' spending of its 23-year annual budget of $2 million in the first half of the year.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, Mango Labs' burning through its 23-year annual budget of $2 million in just six months has resulted in a new budget proposal for the same amount, which is intended to pay for regulatory investigations and legal proceedings. However, Mango DAO voters have opposed this new budget request. Realm's data reveals that the DAO vault currently holds $89 million, but the majority are MNGO governance tokens, and the market does not have sufficient liquidity to accommodate them.

In previous reports, US District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan announced the trial of Mango Markets attacker Avraham Eisenberg for December 4. Charged with commodity fraud, commodity manipulation, and wire fraud, Eisenberg pleaded not guilty. If convicted on the wire fraud charges, he could face up to 20 years in prison.



