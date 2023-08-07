The UAE has inaugurated a national carbon credits system powered by blockchain technology, following a collaboration between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Industrial Innovation Group LLC, and the Venom Foundation.

UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, oversaw a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing in Dubai between MoCCAE, Industrial Innovation Group, and the Venom Foundation. The innovative partnership aims to leverage blockchain technology to develop a national carbon credits system, targeting emission reductions, sustainable agriculture, ecological well-being, and biodiversity in the UAE.

This joint venture will enhance transparency, dependability, efficiency, and security in the issuance, transfer, computation, and monitoring of carbon credits. Furthermore, it aims to streamline the digitization process.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Said Al Nuaimi, Acting Under-Secretary of MoCCAE, Taryam Matar Taryam, CEO of Industrial Innovation Group, and Peter Knez, Chair of the Foundation Council at Venom Foundation.

Almheiri stated that as the UAE prepares to host COP28 in November, the country seeks to serve as a global model in tackling climate change and furthering commitments to emissions curtailment, aiming for a 40 percent reduction compared to a business-as-usual scenario by 2030.

The strategic alliance with Industrial Innovation Group and Venom Foundation highlights the UAE's determination to advance climate action and foster a more sustainable future. Ultimately, the UAE aims for climate neutrality by 2050, with the state-of-the-art blockchain system playing a crucial role in attaining this goal.