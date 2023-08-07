Worldcoin experiences a significant increase in global ID verifications and wallet app users amidst its first week of launch, even as the company faces regulatory challenges across various countries.

According to Cointime, controversial cryptocurrency project, Worldcoin, has reported a doubling in demand for its global World ID verifications during its first launch week, despite ongoing regulatory scrutiny in multiple nations. The surge in verifications can be attributed to the release of new Orbs worldwide. Concurrently, the project's designated wallet, World App, witnessed a three-fold increase in active users and a ten-fold growth in weekly account creations.

However, it has not been all positive news for Worldcoin, with its WLD token value falling 11% over the past week and enduring criticism for utilizing biometric data to verify user identities. Despite these setbacks, the company asserts its compliance with local laws concerning personal data collection in all operational markets.



