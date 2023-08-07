The $BITO Bitcoin futures ETF's recent underperformance has highlighted investor interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs, seen as the Holy Grail in the world of digital assets.

According to Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF ($BITO), has faced a lag in year-to-date performance compared to Bitcoin, underperforming by approximately 6% and raising concerns among investors. Industry experts point out that spot Bitcoin ETFs are more attractive as they offer a stronger connection with the underlying asset's value.

The gold market offers a comparable situation as $DGL, a gold futures ETF, was closed earlier this year after its assets dwindled from a peak of $500 million to a mere $25 million. Meanwhile, gold spot ETFs continue to flourish, holding around $100 billion in assets, as investors prefer the more tangible representation of their investments.

Despite the underperformance, $BITO still boasts a 69% YTD increase and only lags by 3% since inception, potentially mitigating some investor concerns. However, with the demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs growing, market participants eagerly await the authorization and launch of such an option.