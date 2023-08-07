D3 Labs partners with the Indonesian Blockchain Association to support the initial phase of digital rupee development, offering potential design solutions for financial stability.

D3 Labs has announced a partnership with the Indonesian Blockchain Association to aid in the first phase of digital rupee development. Tigran Adiwirya, D3 Labs' Chief Operating Officer, suggests that Bank Indonesia could implement special design features such as individual maximum ownership limits and progressive compensation for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). These tools could serve to protect financial stability. This collaboration marks a significant step towards the advancement of digital currency technology and implementation in Indonesia.