Binance Futures will adjust the settlement frequency and upper limit multiplier of the YGGUSDT U-margined perpetual contract funding rate, effective from August 7 at 9:30 PM Eastern Eighth District time.

In an official announcement, Binance Futures has disclosed that it will adjust the settlement frequency of the YGGUSDT U-margined perpetual contract funding rate. The funding rate settlement frequency will increase from every eight hours to every two hours, effective from 9:30 PM Eastern Eighth District time on August 7. Additionally, the upper limit multiplier of the YGGUSDT U-margined perpetual contract funding rate will be increased from 0.75 to 1.

The maintenance margin will impact the upper limit of the funding rate, calculated as follows: upper limit of the funding rate = clamp (funding rate, -1*maintenance margin rate, 1*maintenance margin rate). This adjustment may impact traders' positions on the YGG market and requires attention from market participants.

These updates aim to enhance traders' experience and improve the overall efficiency of the YGGUSDT U-margined perpetual contract funding rate on Binance Futures.

