Decentralized asset management platform Valio publicly launches on the Arbitrum and Optimism networks, enabling investors to back money managers through a decentralized process without requiring trust-based custody.

According to a report published by CoinTelegraph, Valio, a decentralized asset management platform, has announced its public launch on the Arbitrum and Optimism networks. Designed to allow investors to delegate fund management to professional traders without the need for trust, Valio utilizes smart contracts to hold assets securely and limit the DeFi applications a manager can invest in to a predetermined list.

Initially launched on July 24 as a whitelisted version, the newly unveiled public version of Valio allows participation without needing prior approval for managers. The platform features an "explore" page where investors can browse lists of money managers and their stats. Depositing assets enables investors to participate in a chosen money manager's fund.

Valio is integrated with GMX, a perpetuals trading platform on Arbitrum, as well as the decentralized exchange protocol 0x on Optimism. The platform utilizes a "cumulative price impact tolerance architecture" to limit the potential price impact that money managers can cause for individual investments, thereby protecting investors' funds from unscrupulous activities.

Valio aims to level the playing field for money managers, allowing anyone to become a manager by configuring parameters and creating a vault. The app tracks managers' returns and provides detailed information about their investments, allowing investors to make decisions based on performance. For users who aren't well-versed in Web3 technology, a seedless smart contract wallet confirms transactions through familiar social login tools.

With Valio's launch, more companies are working to make DeFi apps and crypto wallets user-friendly, aiming to eventually attract the "Wall Street Bets" crowd interested in genuine success in asset management. Other companies working on similar solutions include Synquote and Beam Wallet.