During his time at FTX.US, Nader played a key role in establishing partnerships with numerous celebrities and sports projects, furthering the company's reputation within the digital asset space. Prior to joining FTX.US, Nader held the position of head of cryptocurrency at Robinhood. His extensive experience in the industry positions him well to support Mysten Labs as it pursues growth and expansion. (Bloomberg)



