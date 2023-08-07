PayPal plans to introduce its own U.S. dollar stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), in partnership with Paxos Trust Co., backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term Treasury bills, and cash equivalents.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, digital payments giant PayPal has announced plans to launch a U.S. dollar stablecoin, known as PayPal USD (PYUSD). The stablecoin will be issued by Paxos Trust Co. and backed by a combination of U.S. dollar deposits, short-term Treasury bills, and cash equivalents. This new stablecoin aims to maintain a stable value while offering PayPal customers more options for digital transactions.

PYUSD will gradually become available to PayPal's U.S.-based customers, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to expanding its presence in the digital asset space. PayPal's entry into the stablecoin market is a significant development, as it adds a prominent player to the rapidly evolving financial landscape, potentially driving further adoption of digital assets and fostering more diverse use cases.

