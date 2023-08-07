The spot price of YGG rose to $0.99, a 300% increase from $0.25 prior to Binance launching the contract, while the YGG contract price reached a high of $0.75.

According to Wu Blockchain, following the launch of the YGG contract on Binance, the spot price of YGG experienced a significant surge, soaring to as high as $0.99 from just $0.25, reflecting an increase of over 300%. Concurrently, the YGG contract price climbed to a high of $0.75. Currently, the YGG U-standard contract annualized funding rate is over -1600% and -2737.5% on Binance.

This substantial price movement highlights the impact that major exchange listings can have on the value of digital assets. As more traders gain access to these assets following listings, it often leads to increased trading activity and potential price appreciation. However, investors should remain vigilant and be aware of the potential risks associated with rapid price fluctuations.