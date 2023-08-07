SEC Chairman Gary Gensler expresses concern that artificial intelligence may pose a major systemic risk to the financial system, potentially leading to future financial crises.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler recently stated in an interview that artificial intelligence might be the next significant systemic risk in the financial system. Gensler predicts that the US is likely to end up with two or three foundational AI models, which will deepen the interconnectedness of the entire economic system and increase the likelihood of financial collapse.

When one model or dataset becomes the center of focus, it results in a "herding" effect, with everyone relying on the same information and reacting similarly. According to Gensler, this technology will be at the heart of future crises and financial meltdowns. As AI continues to play an expanding role in financial systems and decision making, it becomes essential for regulators and industry leaders to understand and manage the possible risks associated with this technology. (New York Times)

