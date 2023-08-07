The US SEC considers 48 cryptocurrencies as securities, according to Chinese journalist Colin Wu, with Bitcoin and Ethereum absent from the list.

According to Cointime, The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released a list of 48 cryptocurrencies it classifies as securities, as reported by Chinese journalist Colin Wu in a tweet. The list excludes prominent cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum. The SEC has been closely scrutinizing the cryptocurrency industry, asserting that most digital tokens should be regarded as unregistered securities.

Ripple Labs and its XRP token have been the primary target of the SEC's securities enforcement efforts. The company is accused of selling XRP as unregistered securities to investors, leading to an ongoing legal battle. The SEC's stance on cryptocurrencies and their classification has significant implications for the industry as it continues to face regulatory challenges.

