According to Spot On Chain monitoring via Foresight News, an address beginning with 0x655 has recently sold 5,640 Ethereum for approximately 10.32 million DAI. The address mortgaged 5,400 stETH to lend 4 million DAI and later transferred its DAI holdings to MakerDAO. It is worth noting that this address purchased 8,477 stETH and 173.5 WBTC in July.

The transaction highlights an ongoing interest in digital assets and the utility of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms such as MakerDAO. The sale of Ethereum and subsequent transfer of DAI to MakerDAO illustrates the active participation of investors in the rapidly evolving DeFi landscape.