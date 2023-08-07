Garanti BBVA Financial Technologies, a fintech subsidiary of Garanti BBVA Bank in Turkey, has established a joint venture to delve into the

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, Garanti BBVA Financial Technologies has formed a joint venture aimed at entering the digital asset trading and custody sector. As an initial pilot, the new company will provide Bitcoin and Ethereum transfer and custody services within the crypto asset market.

The move comes after BBVA Switzerland offered crypto asset trading and custody services to all its private banking clients in June. This expansion into digital assets for the Turkish subsidiary aligns with the growing global interest in cryptocurrencies, signaling another significant milestone for the adoption of digital assets within the banking sector.