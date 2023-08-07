Elon Musk renames the Twitter Blue subscription service to X Premium, introducing an advertising revenue sharing model for eligible subscribers based on their engagement on the platform.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has recently rebranded the Twitter Blue subscription service as X Premium. X Premium incorporates an advertising revenue sharing model, allowing eligible subscribers to share in advertising revenue generated from their engagement on the platform.

To qualify for advertising revenue, X Premium subscribers must meet specific criteria, including having at least 15 million total post impressions over the last 3 months, maintaining a minimum of 500 followers, and being at least 18 years old. Musk further revealed that all advertising revenue generated through non-subscribers will be retained by the platform itself.

This new revenue-sharing model could potentially encourage more users to engage actively on Twitter while allowing content creators to earn money based on their contributions to the platform.

