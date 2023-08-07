Paradigm researcher Samczsun develops a prototype Web3 911 system with a group of trusted white hat hackers and auditors to prevent users from inadvertently notifying malicious actors when seeking security assistance.

Paradigm researcher Samczsun recently posted in the ETHSecurity community about a new initiative aimed at protecting users from accidentally alerting malicious actors when seeking help with security issues. In collaboration with a small group of trusted white hat hackers, auditors, and other security professionals, Samczsun developed a prototype Web3 911 system.

This emergency response system allows users in need of assistance or looking to contact security personnel to send a message to @seal_911_bot on Telegram. By providing a safe and secure channel for users to communicate with security experts, the Web3 911 system aims to mitigate the risk of further security breaches and ensure that the appropriate parties can address the issues rapidly and efficiently.



