The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced its plans to invest up to S$150 million in financial technology projects involving emerging technologies, such as Web3, over the next three years. This commitment comes under the recently launched Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Plan (FSTI 3.0), which includes items like the Innovation Acceleration track.

Recognizing the importance of collaborating with the industry to support innovative fintech solutions arising from emerging technologies, MAS will publicly call for the use of innovative technologies in industry use cases. Grant funding will be provided to aid real-world trials and commercialization efforts, fostering growth, and innovation across the financial sector.

MAS Managing Director Ravi Menon expressed his enthusiasm for continuing to work with the industry to advance targeted financial innovation, emphasizing the organization's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for the betterment of Singapore's financial landscape.

