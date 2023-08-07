Kenyan authorities raid Worldcoin's local office in Nairobi and confiscate machines believed to be collecting user data, amid concerns over the organization's data protection and legality.

According to Cointime. on Saturday, Kenyan police raided Worldcoin's Nairobi office, confiscating machines they suspect were used for collecting user data. The confiscated data was taken to the Criminal Investigation Bureau headquarters for analysis. The raid was overseen by Kenya's data protection commissioner, Immaculate Kassait, who stated that Worldcoin's parent company, Tools for Humanity, had failed to reveal its true intentions during the registration process.

Previously, on August 2, the Kenyan Ministry of the Interior announced the suspension of Worldcoin operations, citing concerns over the organization's collection of eyeball/iris data for citizen registration. Relevant financial, security, and data protection services have launched investigations into the legality of the project and its data protection measures.

In response, Worldcoin temporarily halted its operations in Kenya and confirmed it is working with authorities to resume iris scanning services as soon as possible. The company plans to propose better registration procedures, crowd control measures, and enhancements to privacy protections and commitments. The case highlights the increasing scrutiny on emerging technologies and their potential risks to data privacy and protection.



