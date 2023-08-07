An Israeli pensioner and Bank Hapoalim have settled a two-year legal battle over a $273,000 bitcoin profit, ending the case without disclosing the agreement terms.

According to Blockworks, a 70-year-old Israeli retiree, Esther Freeman, and Bank Hapoalim, Israel's second-largest commercial bank, have reached an agreement to dismiss a legal case involving substantial profit from a bitcoin investment made in 2013. Both parties have agreed to pay their own legal fees, but the terms of the settlement remain undisclosed.

Freeman's initial investment of NIS 10,000 ($2,700) in bitcoin ballooned to nearly NIS 1 million ($273,000) by July 2021. However, Bank Hapoalim denied her the opportunity to deposit the proceeds into her account. The bank argued that it was acting under the provision of newly established regulations and claimed that Freeman's purchase was not made through a regulated or monitored entity but rather a private individual in cash.

In response to growing customer transactions in digital assets, the Bank of Israel's Banking Supervision Department introduced a draft regulation last year addressing Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) concerns. The regulation requires banks to conduct appropriate risk assessments, establish policies, and trace a digital asset's trajectory from acquisition to fiat conversion.

Bank Hapoalim asserted that it was not possible to trace the funds in relation to Freeman's bitcoin purchase and only in cases where the funds used to buy the virtual currency were withdrawn and received in the same account could the receipt of the funds be approved. The case highlights the evolving regulatory landscape in the digital asset space and the challenges faced by both individual investors and financial institutions.