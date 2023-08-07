Both DODO and YGG tokens experience rapid growth after Binance reveals 1-20x futures; market maker DWF suspected to play a role.

According to Wu Blockchain, following Binance's announcement of launching 1-20x futures for DODO and YGG tokens, both cryptocurrencies experienced significant price surges. Within just one hour, the DODO token pumped by over 30%, while the YGG token witnessed a similar rapid increase. DWF, a market maker known for its aggressive approach in trading, is speculated to be involved in the price surges. These rapid shifts demonstrate the potential impact of major exchange announcements on cryptocurrency prices and trading behavior.

