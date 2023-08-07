Binance Futures is set to introduce the USDⓈ-M DODO perpetual contract, offering traders up to 20x leverage.

Binance Futures announced the launch of the USDⓈ-M DODO perpetual contract on 2023-08-08 at 12:00 (UTC), providing traders with up to 20x leverage. This new offering gives traders an additional means of exposure to the DODO cryptocurrency on the Binance Futures platform, allowing leveraged trading of the asset within a perpetual contract format. The availability of high leverage options attracts a broader range of traders and reflects Binance's continued efforts to expand its product offerings and market reach.

