Singapore Red Cross partners with Triple-A, a licensed crypto payment gateway, to accept donations in Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, and USD Coin.

According to CoinTelegraph report, humanitarian aid and community services charity, Singapore Red Cross, announced its partnership with Triple-A, the first crypto payment gateway licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, to accept anonymous cryptocurrency donations. Donations will be converted into fiat currency and settled via bank transfer within one business day.

Singapore Red Cross CEO Benjamin William expressed enthusiasm toward the new donation method, stating that it welcomes tech-savvy donors and encourages the younger generation familiar with digital currencies to consider philanthropy. The Singapore Red Cross website currently supports donations in four popular cryptocurrencies and offers a separate solution for donating from Binance digital wallets.

In July, the High Court of Singapore declared cryptocurrencies as private property, classifying them in the category of "things in action" under British common law. This classification means personal rights over the property can be claimed or enforced through legal action, not physical possession.