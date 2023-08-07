Users are warned not to click any links on the Palindromes.io Discord server after a phishing attempt was reported.

According to Certik Alert, a phishing link was posted in the Palindromes.io Discord server, urging users to exercise caution and refrain from clicking links until the team regains control of the server. Additionally, users are advised not to interact with any related announcements or suspicious information. Online safety is essential, and following security measures can help protect users from potential losses resulting from cyberattacks or phishing attempts.