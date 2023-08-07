Users have reported that the BrawlersNFT Discord server may have been compromised, warning others not to click links or engage in transactions.

According to Certik Alert, the BrawlersNFT Discord server has potentially been compromised. Users are advised to exercise caution and not click any links, mint, or approve any transactions until further information becomes available. Maintaining vigilance and following appropriate security measures can help prevent potential losses arising from cyber attacks or security breaches.