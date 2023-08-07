Despite potential risks, some crypto traders maintain a preference for shorting volatility, setting up strategies that bet against price turbulence in Bitcoin.

According to a report published by CoinDesk, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market value, has mainly traded between $29,000 and $30,000 since July 24, staying below the $30,000-$32,000 range of the preceding month. As a result, key metrics measuring Bitcoin's realized and estimated volatility have dropped to multiyear lows. While some market participants anticipate sudden price fluctuations and opt for long volatility trades through BTC call or put options, others like Greg Magadini, Director of Derivatives at Amberdata, suggest considering a short trade.

Traders typically prefer shorting volatility when realized and implied volatility metrics appear rich compared to their historical or average values, and when there is a lack of catalysts for price moves. Currently, the optimistic outlook from the multiple US spot-ETF filings has waned, with the SEC's final decision still months away.

Shorting volatility or selling options is a risky strategy, known for potential substantial losses during sudden market movements. It demands considerable capital and expertise. To minimize risk, traders can purchase out-of-the-money options when the market moves.

