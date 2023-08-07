The United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) is on a hiring spree to expand its digital assets investigation team, focusing on crypto-related crimes conducted by organized groups.

According to a CoinTelegraph report, The NCA intends to reinforce its Complex Financial Crime Team with four senior investigators. These professionals will investigate high-end crypto fraud, money laundering, and other organized blockchain-related crime, collaborating with the surveillance team and the London police. The role demands a Professionalising Investigation Programme Level 2 accreditation (or equivalent) and offers a salary ranging from £34,672 to £38,314 ($44,145 to $48,782.92) along with civil service benefits.

The UK has been working towards establishing an investigative team to address illicit crypto activities. The NCA launched its digital assets team on January 4, reflecting an increased focus on crypto assets amid a rise in crypto fraud in the UK in 2022. According to the national cybercrime and fraud reporting system, crypto scammers stole at least $287 million during the year. Furthermore, on July 26, the NCA had posted vacancies for financial investigations managers to oversee crypto and digital assets crime investigations from a Proceeds of Crime Act perspective.