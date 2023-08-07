The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 0.23% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,992 and $29,230 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,080, up by 0.01%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LPT, API3, and RAD, up by 42%, 34%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: