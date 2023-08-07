The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 0.23% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,992 and $29,230 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,080, up by 0.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LPT, API3, and RAD, up by 42%, 34%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Fake X[.]AI Token Sees Large Liquidity Removal; Deployer Gains $12k
Ethereum Layer 2 TVL Registers $10.62 Billion, with a 0.21% Decrease on August 7
Scam Token XPro Funds Deposited into TornadoCash, Linked to Shady Trading on X2.0 Token
Court Rules Bitcoin Lending Not Legally Protected; Lend Bitcoin at Your Own Risk
Hacker Returns $52.3 Million of Stolen Curve Vulnerability Funds, 73% Recovered
MakerDAO DSR Increases to 8% as Whale Trades 5640 ETH; DAI Pool TVL Surpasses $400 Million
Market movers:
ETH: $1835.44 (+0.25%)
BNB: $242.7 (-0.78%)
XRP: $0.6193 (-2.04%)
DOGE: $0.07475 (-0.90%)
ADA: $0.293 (-0.41%)
SOL: $23.13 (+0.00%)
TRX: $0.07681 (-0.34%)
MATIC: $0.6731 (+0.46%)
LTC: $82.84 (-0.43%)
DOT: $5.006 (+0.06%)