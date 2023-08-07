The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 0.23% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,992 and $29,230 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,080, up by 0.01%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LPT, API3, and RAD, up by 42%, 34%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1835.44 (+0.25%)

  • BNB: $242.7 (-0.78%)

  • XRP: $0.6193 (-2.04%)

  • DOGE: $0.07475 (-0.90%)

  • ADA: $0.293 (-0.41%)

  • SOL: $23.13 (+0.00%)

  • TRX: $0.07681 (-0.34%)

  • MATIC: $0.6731 (+0.46%)

  • LTC: $82.84 (-0.43%)

  • DOT: $5.006 (+0.06%)

Top gainers on Binance: