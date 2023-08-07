A fake X[.]AI token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has reported a significant liquidity removal, with the deployer profiting around $12,000.

Certik Alert has spotted a large liquidity removal on a counterfeit X[.]AI token (BSC Contract: 0x079C84cE97C72c79e7402D4383C6B2D25e51A426). The individual behind the fake project removed liquidity and managed to gain approximately $12,000 in the process.

Investors are warned not to confuse this fake token with legitimate projects in the crypto market. The incident underscores the importance of thorough research and caution when investing in digital assets, as rug pulls and scams continue to pose significant risks in the rapidly evolving crypto ecosystem.

