Ethereum Layer 2 Total Value Locked (TVL) was tentatively reported at $10.62 billion on August 7, marking a 0.21% decrease.

According to L2BEAT data, as of August 7, the Ethereum Layer 2 TVL witnessed a slight 0.21% decline, ending up at $10.62 billion. The top five projects by lock-up volume included: Arbitrum One ($5.94 billion, down 0.50% on August 7); OP Mainnet ($2.99 billion, down 2.88% on August 7); zkSync Era ($446 million, down 1.90% on August 7); dYdX ($336 million, down 0.84% on August 7); and Base ($118 million, up 82.60% on August 7).

This data showcases the continued growth and adoption of Ethereum Layer 2 solutions with fluctuations in the TVLs of individual projects. Despite the small decline, Layer 2 solutions remain an important component in addressing Ethereum's scalability and transaction fees.

