New data from Makerburn.com reveals that since the MakerDAI savings rate (DSR) was raised to 8%, the number of DAI deposited in the Maker DSR pool has grown significantly. In the past 24 hours alone, the pool has seen an increase of 216 million DAI deposits, while the increase over the past week has reached 255 million. The total amount of DAI in the Maker DSR pool now stands at 556 million.

The rapid rise in DAI deposits can be attributed to the higher DSR, which has attracted more users seeking to benefit from the increased savings rate. The growing number of deposits showcases the potential of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem and highlights the demand for innovative solutions, such as DAI savings, within the space.

