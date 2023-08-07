Suspicious activity traces back to a scam token XPro, with 101 ETH deposited into TornadoCash by EOA 0xAF1, and funds later withdrawn and distributed using the Disperse app to purchase more scam tokens.

Certik Alert unveiled a concerning sequence of transactions, originating from a known scam token named XPro, which has seen its price drop by approximately 96%. 101 ETH was deposited into TornadoCash by EOA 0xAF1. The deposited funds were then withdrawn by EOA 0x2ee and subsequently distributed to multiple EOAs using the Disperse app.

The dispersed funds appear to have been used for the purchase of scam tokens, as similar transactions have been seen in the past. Furthermore, an assessment of Tornado Cash withdrawals revealed that the funds were dispersed to multiple wallets that have initiated trading on X2.0 token (Eth: 0x36afc7E590Bf5cBe512d2B3BFEe03B2E96bD4Abc). The X2.0 contract appears to be a copy of the original XPro code.

This series of transactions underscores the importance of monitoring and flagging suspicious activities within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, as well as implementing countermeasures against scam tokens to protect the interests of legitimate investors.

